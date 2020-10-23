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EP-2161-6PM SMOKING GUN EMAIL! Biden Directly Involved In Ukraine / Burisma Quid-Pro-Quo
The Pete Santilli Show
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23 views • October 23, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2161
WEDNESDAY - OCTOBER 21, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1456394570 

EP-2161-6PM SMOKING GUN EMAIL! Biden Directly Involved In Ukraine / Burisma Quid-Pro-Quo

A common retort defending Joe Biden after he bragged on camera about bullying Ukraine into firing its top prosecutor or the United States would withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees is that there was an ‘international consensus’ that the prosecutor, Victor Shokin, was corrupt and ‘had to go.’ - Biden defenders go further to claim that there was no active investigation into Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company which hired Hunter Biden to sit on its board… Now, thanks to Hunter’s laptop, we have proof that there was an active investigation…. EP-2161-6PM SMOKING GUN EMAIL! Biden Directly Involved In Ukraine / Burisma Quid-Pro-Quo – The Pete Santilli Show    https://bit.ly/2TeMjiJ 

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