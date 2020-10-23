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WEDNESDAY - OCTOBER 21, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1456394570
EP-2161-6PM SMOKING GUN EMAIL! Biden Directly Involved In Ukraine / Burisma Quid-Pro-Quo
A common retort defending Joe Biden after he bragged on camera about bullying Ukraine into firing its top prosecutor or the United States would withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees is that there was an ‘international consensus’ that the prosecutor, Victor Shokin, was corrupt and ‘had to go.’ - Biden defenders go further to claim that there was no active investigation into Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas company which hired Hunter Biden to sit on its board… Now, thanks to Hunter’s laptop, we have proof that there was an active investigation…. EP-2161-6PM SMOKING GUN EMAIL! Biden Directly Involved In Ukraine / Burisma Quid-Pro-Quo – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2TeMjiJ
SPECIAL GUESTS: Dustin Nemos author of #1bestseller,Qanon: An Invitation to the Great Awakening who is one of the most prominentvoices in the truth movement today. https://m.facebook.com/RealDustinNemos/
&
Zachary Vorhies - Zach is the highest ranking Google insider who anonymously leaked internal documents to Project Veritas and then made the decision to go public in an on-the-record video interview. https://www.zachvorhies.com/
https://www.projectveritas.com/tag/zach-vorhies/
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