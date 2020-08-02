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2013 - Ken O'Keefe in Tehran - "Iran is not the Threat, WE ARE!" TJP Production - www.1TJP.net
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21 views • August 02, 2020
Learn the truth about Iran, it's leaders and their spiritual understanding of WMD's, especially nuclear weapons. Are they pursuing nukes and wishing to destroy America, the West? If you believe the answer is "yes"... well just who controls the media who feeds you that line? Oh, its that group again.
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