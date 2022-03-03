⁣Donbass. Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow - The history of the Donbass conflict - RT (2022)It’s been almost seven years since a US-inspired coup divided Ukraine and war erupted in the country’s east. The Donetsk and Lugansk republics, next to Russia's border, are collectively known as Donbass, a coal-mining industrial centre. The two declared independence from Kiev in 2014, and civil war erupted.There are mass graves scattered across Donbass, from which bodies of civilians are regularly exhumed. Yet, while the shelling and killings continued, Western media remained silent. According to UN estimates, over 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.The Donbass people call it a ‘genocide of the Russian-speaking population’. Kiev outlawed the Russian language from everyday life, endeavouring to limit its use, despite Russian being the native language in large areas of the country.Donbass. Ye⁣"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations into ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]?Ukraine on Fire (2016) [The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution]??Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More [Glenn Beck 2019]The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett ReportThe Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections RecapDebunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett ReportUkraine is a Fake CountryPUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]