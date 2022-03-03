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Donbass. Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow - The history of the Donbass conflict
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122 views • March 03, 2022
Donbass. Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow - The history of the Donbass conflict - RT (2022)
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Donbass.-Yesterday%2C-Today%2C-and-Tomorrow-%E2%80%94-RTD:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
It’s been almost seven years since a US-inspired coup divided Ukraine and war erupted in the country’s east. The Donetsk and Lugansk republics, next to Russia's border, are collectively known as Donbass, a coal-mining industrial centre. The two declared independence from Kiev in 2014, and civil war erupted.
There are mass graves scattered across Donbass, from which bodies of civilians are regularly exhumed. Yet, while the shelling and killings continued, Western media remained silent. According to UN estimates, over 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
The Donbass people call it a ‘genocide of the Russian-speaking population’. Kiev outlawed the Russian language from everyday life, endeavouring to limit its use, despite Russian being the native language in large areas of the country.
Donbass. Ye
"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations into ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://youtu.be/cBSIFL1r6f4
?Ukraine on Fire (2016) [The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution]
https://youtu.be/Oa5QZyhxr0Y
??Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More [Glenn Beck 2019]
https://youtu.be/54lZoZOTurA
The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]
https://youtu.be/n4LB3mY1nRw
https://youtu.be/OYFg4ruGdeU
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/
PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Donbass.-Yesterday%2C-Today%2C-and-Tomorrow-%E2%80%94-RTD:4?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
It’s been almost seven years since a US-inspired coup divided Ukraine and war erupted in the country’s east. The Donetsk and Lugansk republics, next to Russia's border, are collectively known as Donbass, a coal-mining industrial centre. The two declared independence from Kiev in 2014, and civil war erupted.
There are mass graves scattered across Donbass, from which bodies of civilians are regularly exhumed. Yet, while the shelling and killings continued, Western media remained silent. According to UN estimates, over 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.
The Donbass people call it a ‘genocide of the Russian-speaking population’. Kiev outlawed the Russian language from everyday life, endeavouring to limit its use, despite Russian being the native language in large areas of the country.
Donbass. Ye
"Revealing Ukraine" [investigations into ongoing Ukrainian crisis following "Ukraine on Fire"]
https://youtu.be/cBSIFL1r6f4
?Ukraine on Fire (2016) [The 2014 Maidan Coup was a US sponsored Color Revolution]
https://youtu.be/Oa5QZyhxr0Y
??Ukraine Scandal Explained: From DNC Collusion, Joe Biden, Soros, to Trump, War & More [Glenn Beck 2019]
https://youtu.be/54lZoZOTurA
The Ukraine Crisis: What you are NOT being told [StormCloudsGathering Mar 12, 2014]
https://youtu.be/n4LB3mY1nRw
https://youtu.be/OYFg4ruGdeU
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
The Ukrainian-US Politicians Connections Recap
https://rumble.com/embed/vt638k/?pub=x2y2z
https://www.roxytube.com/v/6XbiJ2
Debunking A Century of War Lies (2018) - The Corbett Report
https://www.roxytube.com/v/OmiJHz
https://rumble.com/embed/vtaey9/?pub=x2y2z
Ukraine is a Fake Country
https://www.roxytube.com/v/TZb14p
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lJah6xGtXn7c/
PUTIN'S COMPLETE SPEECH AT THE START OF THIS MILITARY OPERATION ?[PLEASE READ/WATCH]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/aDFzCk
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Bbpg2sjAT7nf/
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