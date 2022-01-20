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KATE SHEMIRANI REPORTING ON THE FLAWED/FAKE COVID TESTS AT A TESTING CENTRE
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131 views • January 20, 2022
Kate Shemirani reporting on the flawed/fake covid tests. Positive flawed tests are what gives the lying criminal psychopathic mass murdering government the excuse to lock us down, take our freedoms away and inject us with a deadly experimental poison! Stop being complicit in this crime against humanity.
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