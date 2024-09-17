© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Gray Shares Information About Communicating Effectively
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 7 months ago
Leading nutritionist, award-winning author, radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with John Gray, the author of the most well-known, trusted relationship book of all time, “Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus.” John expands on making all types of relationships better, and discusses his thoughts on the situation in the world today and how to handle life’s challenges in a more effective way. John’s website is mars venus .com and he offers an online course for those who want to improve their relationship skills.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.