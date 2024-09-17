BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John Gray Shares Information About Communicating Effectively
16 views • 7 months ago
Leading nutritionist, award-winning author, radio show host, Nancy Addison talks with John Gray, the author of the most well-known, trusted relationship book of all time, “Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus.”  John  expands on making all types of relationships better, and discusses his thoughts on the situation in the world today and how to handle life’s challenges in a more effective way. John’s website is mars venus .com and he offers an online course for those who want to improve their relationship skills.

