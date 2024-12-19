© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
One of the wilder videos from this war so far.
Russian FPV witnessing a pack of dogs chasing down and likely mauling a Ukrainian soldier.
Adding:
❗️Colonel General Nikolai Yuryev has resigned from his post as head of the FSB military counterintelligence department, a source from the Russian Military National Police.
Some sources link Yuryev's departure to failures in operational activities within the Ministry of Defense system.