© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
160) Claire Edwards presentation: 'CoVID Truth & Testimony'
Follow
2
Share
Report
233 views • May 23, 2021
The People's FORUM 'Covid Truth & Testimony' - Truth, Law & Liberty, Paul Heaney (UK), event recorded January 28, 2021. The People's Forum Facebook page: www.facebook.com/groups/2943538982588701.
Soundtrack: Be Divergent song by Mike Adams (the Health Ranger): https://www.brighteon.com/cd4384e7-bcb6-4890-b576-5ba90f1ef630 or https://www.brighteon.com/5989465327001
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Soundtrack: Be Divergent song by Mike Adams (the Health Ranger): https://www.brighteon.com/cd4384e7-bcb6-4890-b576-5ba90f1ef630 or https://www.brighteon.com/5989465327001
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.