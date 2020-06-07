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THE LEFT WANTS TO DOMINATE PRES. TRUMP - WHO’S DEFENDING
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27 views • June 07, 2020
How do we get past the misinformation the Left is putting out in the media as well as social media? The Left is doing everything possible to convince you and I that President Trump is the reason the country is upside down today. The Left is encouraging Liberals to go out and be violent and thin call Pres. Trump racist or going against the American people if he tries to stop people from getting harmed. I see the writing on the wall, more is coming. Lets not forget this is an election year.
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