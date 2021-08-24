We Have Been Lied Too

Imagine if the ‘truth’ was a huge jigsaw puzzle, a big box with 20,000 pieces, and it is the truth, the absolute truth. It is a picture of the world as it really is. You come into this world, you get an education, you are handed this box, and the idea is to put all the pieces together. And if you put the pieces together on this huge table it will be the truth about the world that you live in. So you set about to do that. All good. A wonderful thing.



Except there is a problem. It turns out that the government that you are living under has made a decision to interfere with this truth process. It is a political decision, being made for political reasons, to serve the State, almost never the citizens.



So the government has taken a whole bunch of those pieces out of your box and has thrown them away, they’re missing. Well, that’s a problem, but it gets worse.



They’ve grabbed a bunch of pieces from another box, another puzzle, and thrown them into your box, to your puzzle. And now you have to put this thing together with an idea that what you are going to find is the truth. That is an almost impossible situation, and it is extremely effective to serve the State.

– Stephen Bassett