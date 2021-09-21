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HOW TO ASCEND SLAVERY
The Leah Steele Channel
The Leah Steele Channel
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50 views • September 21, 2021
If you feel trapped, watch this 2 minute video to find out how you can begin to ascend past the dense energy that is being used to control us right now.

We are infinite beings, who’s souls are NOT confined to the laws of man.


We can begin to ascend slavery by connecting more deeply to the higher realms of consciousness available to us.


Our consciousness is divine and immortal. THAT is how we can ascend.

For a reminder about how powerful you are, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7wsJ2T__B8

** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *

*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch

To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch

* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Keywords
mindsetmanifestationspiritualitymoneyconsciousnesswealthpurposeeconomic freedomwealth consciousnessspiritual businessspiritual entrepreneurspiritual developmentbusiness alchemyleah steelethe wealth witchwealth mindsetpurpose work
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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