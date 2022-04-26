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Nikola Tesla, John Trump, and the New Yorker Hotel
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
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109 views • April 26, 2022
Nikola Tesla and John Trump met in NY and became trusted friends. Did Tesla impart some of his most closely held secrets to John Trump? This is a mystery worth pondering.

THINK LOGICALLY. You cannot "die penniless" in one of the finest hotels in NYC. Tesla had over 100 patents, many of them being used by the entire world. Explores empirical evidence surrounding the possibility that John G. Trump and Nikola Tesla not only worked together, but could have been early contributors to a Plan to Save the World.
The Trump Time Travel Miracle - 2022 Revisit
https://rumble.com/v10nxr8-the-trump-time-travel-miracle-2022-revisit.html
Original Trump Time Travel Series Playlist on YT:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQjTYg-s7wyF2CY31NXBehpvR_GynlkCE
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nikola teslajohn trumptesla inventionsnew yorker hotel
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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