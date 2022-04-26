Nikola Tesla, John Trump, and the New Yorker Hotel

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THINK LOGICALLY. You cannot "die penniless" in one of the finest hotels in NYC. Tesla had over 100 patents, many of them being used by the entire world. Explores empirical evidence surrounding the possibility that John G. Trump and Nikola Tesla not only worked together, but could have been early contributors to a Plan to Save the World.
The Trump Time Travel Miracle - 2022 Revisit
https://rumble.com/v10nxr8-the-trump-time-travel-miracle-2022-revisit.html
Original Trump Time Travel Series Playlist on YT:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQjTYg-s7wyF2CY31NXBehpvR_GynlkCE