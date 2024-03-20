ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Wednesday 3/20/24 • MAX KEISER & LUKE RUDKOWSKI - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

TEXAS RISING: Lone Star State Pulls Over 8 Billion Out of BlackRock & Is Leading Way to Secure US Border
The White House is now gaslighting Americans by saying Texas will “sow chaos” if law enforcement arrests and deports illegals!
Meanwhile, France & Russia confirm buildup of NATO troops for invasion of Ukraine! Special guests include Anthony Rubin of Muckraker and whistleblower Carlos Arellano sharing the latest on the border and more!
• Follow @RealAlexJones on X
• https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex
• JonesCrowder.com
*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***
Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media
https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel
*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***
https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel
INFOWARS LINKS
• https://www.InfowarsStore.com
• https://www.PrepareToday.com
#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.