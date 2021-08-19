Afghanistan Story is DEEP - Details From 30-Time Deployed Counterintelligence Expert

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Drew Berquist, host of "This is My Show" has been deployed to Afghanistan over 30 times and joined Stew Peters to discuss the reality of the horror.
Mirrored - Stew Peters TV