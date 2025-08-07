BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Castle Law Canada - DOJ Subpoenas - Sidney Sweeney
Right Edition
Right Edition
34 followers
Follow
1 day ago

Brady calls for “Castle Doctrine” in Canada to protect homeowners


MPP Bobbi Ann Brady is calling on Ottawa to adopt U.S.-style “Castle Doctrine” laws that would allow Canadians to defend themselves, their families, and their property without facing criminal charges.


In a recent letter to federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser, Brady urged the federal government to recognize the right of law-abiding citizens to use force—including deadly force—when confronted by intruders in their homes or on their property.


https://www.exetertoday.ca/2025/07/18/brady-calls-for-castle-doctrine-in-canada-to-protect-homeowners/



Ford says Canada should have “castle law” to defend against home invaders


Ontario Premier Doug Ford called on Ottawa to adopt a version of U.S.-style “castle law” and criticized the federal Liberal government’s catch-and-release justice system.


The castle doctrine is a legal principle in some U.S. states that allows a homeowner to use self-defence, including lethal force, against an intruder without any obligation to retreat, provided they reasonably believe they or others are in danger of serious harm or death.


Ford said that if an intruder breaks into your home and comes after your children, you’ll fight unlike you ever have.


https://truenorthwire.com/2025/06/ford-says-canada-should-have-castle-law-to-defend-against-home-invaders/



DOJ launching grand jury investigation into Russiagate conspiracy allegations


Attorney General Pam Bondi directed her staff Monday to act on the criminal referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard related to the alleged conspiracy to tie President Donald Trump to Russia, and the Department of Justice is now opening a grand jury investigation into the matter, Fox News Digital has learned.


Bondi personally ordered an unnamed federal prosecutor to initiate legal proceedings and the prosecutor is expected to present department evidence to a grand jury, which would allow the department to secure a potential indictment, according to a letter from Bondi reviewed by Fox News Digital and a source familiar with the investigation.


https://www.foxnews.com/politics/doj-launching-grand-jury-investigation-russiagate-conspiracy-allegations-source



President Trump, Investigate Obama at Columbia. Obama’s Life of Fraud, Conspiracy & Treason Started at Columbia.


I’ve been Paul Revere for 17 years now. Always screaming from my horse, “Obama is a fraud. Obama is a fraud. Investigate Obama at Columbia. It all started there.”


Why 17 years? That was the year Obama ran for President of the United States- 2008. I ran against him on the Libertarian presidential ticket that year. And that’s the first time I found out Obama was my Columbia University classmate, Class of ’83.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/wayne-root-president-trump-investigate-obama-columbia-obamas/



State Department mulls bond program to take up to $15K from foreigners who overstay visas


https://nypost.com/2025/08/04/us-news/state-department-mulls-bond-program-to-take-up-to-15k-from-foreigners-who-overstay-visas/



Leftists Crash Out Over ‘Whiteness’ Of Sexy Sydney Sweeney Jean Ads


https://www.dailywire.com/news/leftists-crash-out-over-whiteness-of-sexy-sydney-sweeney-jean-ads

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
