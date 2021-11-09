Senator Rand questioned Fauci on Capitol Hill, accusing the NIH of funding the gain of function experiments on COVID-19 in Wuhan

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11/05/2021 Greg Palkot on Fox says questions about the origins of the CCP virus are heating up again. Fauci and the NIH funded experiments at the Wuhan lab to enhance the virus, according to emails of an NIH staffer. Senator Rand thinks we need to get rid of Fauci, or there will be another lab leak that will do more havoc.