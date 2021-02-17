Trump launches attack on Mitch McConnell in scathing new statement

Donald Trump has released a scathing new statement where he ripped into Mitch McConnell and declared the Republican Party “can never again be respected or strong” with the Kentucky Senator at the helm.



"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political "leaders" like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm. McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worsem," Mr Trump said.



"The Democrats and Chuck Schumer play McConnell like a fiddle—they’ve never had it so good—and they want to keep it that way! We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell’s Beltway First agenda or Biden’s America Last."