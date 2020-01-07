The beginning of sorrows

Zep 1:2 I will utterly consume all things from off the land, saith the LORD.

Zep 1:3 I will consume man and beast; I will consume the fowls of the heaven, and the fishes of the sea, and the stumblingblocks with the wicked; and I will cut off man from off the land, saith the LORD.

Zep 1:4 I will also stretch out mine hand upon Judah, and upon all the inhabitants of Jerusalem; and I will cut off the remnant of Baal from this place, and the name of the Chemarims with the priests;

Zep 1:5 And them that worship the host of heaven upon the housetops; and them that worship and that swear by the LORD, and that swear by Malcham;

Zep 1:6 And them that are turned back from the LORD; and those that have not sought the LORD, nor enquired for him.