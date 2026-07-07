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Stolen 707 Horsepower Hellcat Runs Wild On Texas Freeway
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
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209 views • 2 days ago

.... police couldn't even get close.... not a one in sight the whole way.....not even the police helicopter or the local news helicopter, could keep up ... the police helicopter had to eventually call it off due to low fuel, and the local news helicopter lagged further and further behind, with their top speed being around 125 mph...  the Hellcat was doing 150+ mph..... they were able to keep an eye on him from a distance thanks to their camera's extreme high quality zoom capabilities. 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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