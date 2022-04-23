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Time Travel, Portals & the Montauk Project - Interview with Stewart Swerdlow
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290 views • April 23, 2022
Michael Salla.
Stewart Swerdlow was among the initial group of child participants that was involuntarily recruited into the Montauk Project that ran from 1970 to 1983 at the northeast end of Long Island, New York. Beginning at 13 years of age, he underwent time travel and portal experiments that abused up to 300,000 children and adults, only a few of whom survived. In this Exopolitics Today interview, Stewart explains the history of the Montauk Project, its connection to the Philadelphia experiment, 4th Reich Nazi involvement, the connection to extraterrestrial life, his personal experiences, and much more.
Stewart Swerdlow's website is https://www.expansions.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZHmS5Dz9D0
Stewart Swerdlow was among the initial group of child participants that was involuntarily recruited into the Montauk Project that ran from 1970 to 1983 at the northeast end of Long Island, New York. Beginning at 13 years of age, he underwent time travel and portal experiments that abused up to 300,000 children and adults, only a few of whom survived. In this Exopolitics Today interview, Stewart explains the history of the Montauk Project, its connection to the Philadelphia experiment, 4th Reich Nazi involvement, the connection to extraterrestrial life, his personal experiences, and much more.
Stewart Swerdlow's website is https://www.expansions.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZHmS5Dz9D0
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