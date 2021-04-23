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Birds eye view The people in the US are getting wiser (of course, not the libs living on the coasts)
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834 views • April 23, 2021
Good question about Trump. I supported him, but I definitely didn't support his push for experimental gene therapy. I guess even those who seem to know what's really going on aren't as in the know as we would hope to think.
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