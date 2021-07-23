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FDA KNEW MONTHS AHEAD THAT THESE SHOTS WOULD INJURE OR KILL YOU
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481 views • July 23, 2021
FDA KNEW MONTHS AHEAD THAT THESE SHOTS WOULD INJURE OR KILL YOU
wil paranormal - https://www.bitchute.com/video/MC6DEVtABLez/
The very fact that the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) knew 2 months ahead what these shots would do do you is criminal in itself but to keep these going amid tens of thousands of deaths is GENOCIDE and punishable by the DEATH PENALTY.
Listen to these Canadians describe how the Covid Jab has affected their lives.
If you continue to say that you feel fine after the jab and that this is just a "Conspiracy Theory", doctors and scientists around the world are saying to you ...."after your 1st shot, give it anywhere from 4-14 months for the full effect of this poison to take hold".
They are confident you'll be singing a different tune just like these Canadians are telling you in this video.
SOURCES:
View the full powerpoint presentation from the FDA website here. https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download
Link: FDA Reveals Death and 21 Serious Conditions as Possible Adverse Outcomes of COVID Vaccination
https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2020/12/10/fda-reveals-death-and-21-serious-conditions-as-possible-adverse-outcomes-of-covid-vaccination/
COVID-19 Vaccine Bombshell: FDA Documents Reveal DEATH + 21 Serious Conditions As Possible Adverse Outcomes
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/covid-19-vaccine-bombshell-fda-documents-reveal-death-21-serious-conditions-possi1
Public discussion and documents reveal that the FDA knows that rushed-to-market COVID-19 vaccines may cause a wide range of life-threatening side effects, including death.
Unless the public is made aware of their real effects, and is given a choice, their widespread coercive promotion as “safe and effective” and “necessary” violates the medical ethical principle of informed consent.
Act now via Stand for Health Freedom to stand up for your rights!
A US Food & Drug Administration advisory committee meeting titled, “Vaccines and Related Biological Products,” presented online on October 22, 2020, included a 27 slide powerpoint presentation by Steve Anderson, PhD, MPP Director, Office of Biostatistics & Epidemiology, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). Slide 16 of his presentation included a “DRAFT Working list of possible adverse event outcomes” associated with the imminent rollout of COVID-19 vaccines subject to FDA safety surveillance, showing that death, as well as 21 other conditions (most of which are possibly life-threatening), are listed as possible adverse outcomes of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The implications of this presentation are highly concerning. FDA staff are clearly aware of the possibly lethal side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines and are preparing in advance to be on the look out for such adverse outcomes through “post-marketing survellience.” This approach violates the precautionary principle, which requires that a medical intervention be proven safe before being released onto the market. If it is known that the product may cause harm, and especially death, in advance, and still released without the public being fully informed of these risks, this constitutes an egregious violation of the medical ethical principles established through the Nuremberg code in order to prevent human rights violations.
=============================
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[E-Mail] [email protected]
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#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
wil paranormal - https://www.bitchute.com/video/MC6DEVtABLez/
The very fact that the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) knew 2 months ahead what these shots would do do you is criminal in itself but to keep these going amid tens of thousands of deaths is GENOCIDE and punishable by the DEATH PENALTY.
Listen to these Canadians describe how the Covid Jab has affected their lives.
If you continue to say that you feel fine after the jab and that this is just a "Conspiracy Theory", doctors and scientists around the world are saying to you ...."after your 1st shot, give it anywhere from 4-14 months for the full effect of this poison to take hold".
They are confident you'll be singing a different tune just like these Canadians are telling you in this video.
SOURCES:
View the full powerpoint presentation from the FDA website here. https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download
Link: FDA Reveals Death and 21 Serious Conditions as Possible Adverse Outcomes of COVID Vaccination
https://stuartbramhall.wordpress.com/2020/12/10/fda-reveals-death-and-21-serious-conditions-as-possible-adverse-outcomes-of-covid-vaccination/
COVID-19 Vaccine Bombshell: FDA Documents Reveal DEATH + 21 Serious Conditions As Possible Adverse Outcomes
https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/covid-19-vaccine-bombshell-fda-documents-reveal-death-21-serious-conditions-possi1
Public discussion and documents reveal that the FDA knows that rushed-to-market COVID-19 vaccines may cause a wide range of life-threatening side effects, including death.
Unless the public is made aware of their real effects, and is given a choice, their widespread coercive promotion as “safe and effective” and “necessary” violates the medical ethical principle of informed consent.
Act now via Stand for Health Freedom to stand up for your rights!
A US Food & Drug Administration advisory committee meeting titled, “Vaccines and Related Biological Products,” presented online on October 22, 2020, included a 27 slide powerpoint presentation by Steve Anderson, PhD, MPP Director, Office of Biostatistics & Epidemiology, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). Slide 16 of his presentation included a “DRAFT Working list of possible adverse event outcomes” associated with the imminent rollout of COVID-19 vaccines subject to FDA safety surveillance, showing that death, as well as 21 other conditions (most of which are possibly life-threatening), are listed as possible adverse outcomes of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The implications of this presentation are highly concerning. FDA staff are clearly aware of the possibly lethal side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines and are preparing in advance to be on the look out for such adverse outcomes through “post-marketing survellience.” This approach violates the precautionary principle, which requires that a medical intervention be proven safe before being released onto the market. If it is known that the product may cause harm, and especially death, in advance, and still released without the public being fully informed of these risks, this constitutes an egregious violation of the medical ethical principles established through the Nuremberg code in order to prevent human rights violations.
=============================
[SoundCloud] https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576 Awesome Covid: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/shane_st_pierre/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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