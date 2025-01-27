May 20, 2022

Dr.SHIVA LIVE: Malcolm X - Systems Scientist. Beyond Left & Right.





In this discussion, Dr. Shiva honors the life of Malcolm X whose birthday was yesterday May 19th. He provides an analysis leading to the assassination of Malcom X and why Malcom X was ultimately a systems scientist.





About DR. SHIVA AYYADURAI, MIT PhD

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is a world-renowned engineer, scientist, educator, entrepreneur, and author. He holds four engineering degrees from MIT including his PhD in Biological Engineering. He is a Fulbright Scholar, Westinghouse Science Honors Awardee, Nominee for the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, and has published in major peer-reviewed journals such as IEEE, Nature Neuroscience, CELL's Biophysical Journal.





Dr. SHIVA has created the Foundation of Systems educational program so as to provide anyone in the world the opportunity to understand the principles of ALL systems, requiring no pre-requisites, except a commitment to learn. He believes that we can create an incredible world through this curriculum which provides the foundations on HOW to THINK, not what to think.





Learn the Foundations of System at VASHIVA.com/JOIN. The tuition for the course is $2,600. However, for adults (those over the age of 18), Dr. Shiva is providing a $2,500 scholarship along with 1-year membership to connect with a global community of students and scholars. Thus, the adult student's actual Tuition is only $100.00.





Young people (18 and below) will be afforded a FULL scholarship and first year membership at no cost, provided they are sponsored by an adult alumni of the Foundations of Systems Course.





Also, the best-selling book System & Revolution is now being made available FREE. All you have to do is to pay for shipping and handling. You can order here: https://vashiva.com/join/#freebook





Be the Light!

VASHIVA.COM/JOIN