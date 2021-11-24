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PART 1b OF 5
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1 view • November 24, 2021
Because of length and over 6 GB both videos PART 1 and PART 2 had to be broken down into 3 videos and necessitates me redesignating them as: PART 1 - INTRO, PART 1b OF 5, and PART 2 OF 5. IF I CAN AFTER THE UPLOAD RENAME THESE TO PART SOMETHING OF 6 THEN I WILL DO IT.
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