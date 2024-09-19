See...now you went and did it





You got VfB cheesed off 🥸





Just earlier tonight, a glow-up got busted wide open; those in the circle will catch up quickly 🤓





Done with that, a trip to GTV, and thanks to Handsome Truth, who dropped this nifty li'l clip by Aiden Hunter, whose work you've seen here





Just discovered that there is a DIRT INDUSTRY in sub-Saharan Africa to facilitate the preparation of...MUD COOKIES 🤢🤮





Huh





Is there anything you bloody bastards won't MONETIZE❓





VfB knows PHYSIOGNOMY





There are things in nature that are SIMILAR...but that doesn't mean they're the SAME





One doesn't prepare green squash as one prepares yellow squash, for example





So...there has been a colossal MASQUERADE upon us all, that VfB was able to penetrate, in addition to personal experience and research, the two films C.H.U.D. and THEY LIVE! - the first should illustrate to you all that we live above a number of ancient infrastructures and that we have human-appearing creatures among us [hue-men]; the second is one of the few movies without a 'Hollywood ending'; by that I mean, everything ends up happily ever after





No way that Hollywood could write an ending for that movie - that would be too telling





To the (((homosexual banking mafia))): do your WALNUTS taste better with African dirt, perhaps...? 🤔





AidenHunter - Why are jews like this? Dr. Goebbels explained it in his classic essay, "Mimicry."





Source: https://x.com/AidenHunterX/status/1830947063929979083