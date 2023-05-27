The importance of (dry) fasting for optimal health 😉

The goal is to get to the autophagy phase which is achieved 3 times faster through dry fasting compared to water fasting. It will trigger stem cell regeneration that supports full body healing and rejuvenation.

It increases BDNF and decreases oxidative stress, encourages metabolic health (prevents diabetes). Your body creates its own water from the fat cells that are used up for burning off the toxins. Your body is self healing, self cleaning, I call it a lysosome washing machine😂🤣 wonderfully made by our Creator. Skin issues, melanoma's and arthritis disappear, tumors regress, hormone balance restored and on goes the list.

You can prepare the detox pathways prior to a fast by adopting a low carb, high fat (no vegetable oils!) carnivore way of eating, drinking structured water, etc.

Expect a detox reaction! Let the fever run its' course, do not try to stop this process! Very important, the body has to be able to burn off the toxins and needs the heat to occur. Rest and put a cool cloth on your forehead, stay calm, you'll be okay. Your body will thank you afterwards. Try to make your fast as effective as possible, walk barefoot for some grounding, go into the sun, stay away from emf radiation and sleep when you feel tired. Don't forget to pray and ask for health to be restored and optimized.

The refeeding part, I'd say the most important, don't screw it up by eating crap, take a light meal, I myself always make liver paté, nice and soft. Delicious. I'd recommend a carnivore way of eating but if you do eat other stuff, be careful with plant toxins and spices, even natural and organic. If you suffer from oxalate poisoning, stop drinking coffee, avoid ALL artificial sweetners (stevia is also loaded with oxalates) and stop eating spinach and kale. If your skin seems "allergic" to the sun, stop eating ALL citrus fruits!! I know people promote a bunch of these for vitamine C but your body only needs a minute amount of it, the rest will cause diarrhea and can even do more harm than good. If you want to supplement, take liposomal vitC, not the ascorbic acid. Or eat some liver.

I have documented my fasts on youtube as well if you're interested to learn more.

Anyways, hope this info was useful and if you haven't already, give fasting a try!

