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Former Australian Police Sergeant Speaks on the Covid Crisis and Freedom
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91 views • December 17, 2021
Former New South Wales Police Sergeant Stephen Kelly speaks to us about the Covid crisis. From the speech:
"No earthly king or president or public health official or billionaire technocrat gets to dictate what we must put unto our bodies, into these temples of the Holy Spirit, because that is between us and God. No Pope or Catholic Archbishop can also dictate to any person that they have a moral obligation to inject any experimental drug into their body, and to do so, in my view, is a grave sin. Although we do have a moral obligation to protect others and follow reasonable medical advice, this can never be at the expense of sacrificing one life in order to save another. Obedience is a virtue intended to direct us towards good not evil. To pretend to not see evil in order to not appear disobedient is a betrayal of truth and a betrayal of ourselves."
"No earthly king or president or public health official or billionaire technocrat gets to dictate what we must put unto our bodies, into these temples of the Holy Spirit, because that is between us and God. No Pope or Catholic Archbishop can also dictate to any person that they have a moral obligation to inject any experimental drug into their body, and to do so, in my view, is a grave sin. Although we do have a moral obligation to protect others and follow reasonable medical advice, this can never be at the expense of sacrificing one life in order to save another. Obedience is a virtue intended to direct us towards good not evil. To pretend to not see evil in order to not appear disobedient is a betrayal of truth and a betrayal of ourselves."
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