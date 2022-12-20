【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 Nicole Interviews a Great American Patriot and They Both Express Solidarity To Fight for Freedom

https://gnews.org/articles/604806
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 ：Nicole interviews a great American patriot Lindsey Graham at AmericaFest event, LIndsey said she doesn’t want America to turn into anything like the communist China, she would like to stand with the freedom loving Chinese people to fight for freedom. Nicole adds that as survivors of the CCP‘’s tyranny and members of the NFSC , we would like to work together with the American people to take down the CCP in America!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.