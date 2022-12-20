Create New Account
【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 Nicole Interviews a Great American Patriot and They Both Express Solidarity To Fight for Freedom
Published Yesterday |
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/17/2022 ：Nicole interviews a great American patriot Lindsey Graham at AmericaFest event, LIndsey said she doesn’t want America to turn into anything like the communist China, she would like to stand with the freedom loving Chinese people to fight for freedom. Nicole adds that as survivors of the CCP‘’s tyranny and members of the NFSC , we would like to work together with the American people to take down the CCP in America!

Keywords
