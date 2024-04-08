Create New Account
Catalyst for WWIII? - PostScript Insight with John Petersen
ArlingtonInstitute
Published Yesterday

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge raises questions about sabotage rather than being a mere accident. Was this advanced electronic warfare targeting?

The incident's significant impact, both economic and psychological, suggests it could be likened to Pearl Harbor, with potential geopolitical ramifications.

Keywords
wwiiibridge collapseelectronic warfarejohn petersen

