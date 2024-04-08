Catalyst for WWIII? - PostScript Insight with John Petersen

The collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge raises questions about sabotage rather than being a mere accident. Was this advanced electronic warfare targeting?

The incident's significant impact, both economic and psychological, suggests it could be likened to Pearl Harbor, with potential geopolitical ramifications.

Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!