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WEF Runs The World, Chanada Madness Coming To US, Climate Nonsense Ramping Up & Don't Forget Waco
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181 views • February 23, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
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The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
WEF now runs the world - https://brownstone.org/articles/the-next-step-for-the-world-economic-forum/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is what they have planned for you - https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/11/28/welcome-to-2030-i-own-nothing-have-no-privacy-and-life-has-never-been-better/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Get ready to be beat over the head with climate change - https://uncoverdc.com/2022/02/21/ap-announces-8-billion-grant-to-fund-climate-change-reporting/?ref_src=aimlessnews
How to figure your ESG score - https://www.theorganicprepper.com/esg-score/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Beware the Karens who support all this - https://thepostmillennial.com/democrats-overwhelmingly-approve-of-trudeaus-crackdown-on-freedom-protestors-freezing-of-bank-accounts-poll?ref_src=aimlessnews
Black face Adolf bought and owns the media - https://westernstandardonline.com/2020/10/how-trudeau-bought-the-media/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trudeau threatens Youtuber, makes him remove videos - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/holy-censorship-trudeau-govt-orders-freedom-convoy-youtuber-to-delete-hundreds-of-videos-immediately/?ref_src=aimlessnews
US can use the same powers Chanada did - https://www.infowars.com/posts/rand-paul-warns-that-trudeaus-tyrannical-emergencies-act-can-be-implemented-in-u-s/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Never forget what they did at Waco - https://conservativebase.com/clintons-and-bidens-massacre-wacos-branch-davidian-slaughter-a-preview-of-todays-evil-politicians/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Attn cops, they'll get rid of you too - https://preterhuman.net/docs/COINCIDENCE_OR_THE_KISS_OF_DEATH?ref_src=aimlessnews
FBI is completely gone - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/fbi-knowingly-ignored-massive-evidence-democrat-party-ballot-trafficking-operations-every-major-battleground-state-now-dare-tweet-election-integrity/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - dog has other plans - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/oh-no-356/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - clicker doesn't work - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/savage-74/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - FREEDOM CONVOY ANTHEM -LOZA ALEXANDER - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68s43Zr15to
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
WEF now runs the world - https://brownstone.org/articles/the-next-step-for-the-world-economic-forum/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here is what they have planned for you - https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/11/28/welcome-to-2030-i-own-nothing-have-no-privacy-and-life-has-never-been-better/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Get ready to be beat over the head with climate change - https://uncoverdc.com/2022/02/21/ap-announces-8-billion-grant-to-fund-climate-change-reporting/?ref_src=aimlessnews
How to figure your ESG score - https://www.theorganicprepper.com/esg-score/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Beware the Karens who support all this - https://thepostmillennial.com/democrats-overwhelmingly-approve-of-trudeaus-crackdown-on-freedom-protestors-freezing-of-bank-accounts-poll?ref_src=aimlessnews
Black face Adolf bought and owns the media - https://westernstandardonline.com/2020/10/how-trudeau-bought-the-media/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trudeau threatens Youtuber, makes him remove videos - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/holy-censorship-trudeau-govt-orders-freedom-convoy-youtuber-to-delete-hundreds-of-videos-immediately/?ref_src=aimlessnews
US can use the same powers Chanada did - https://www.infowars.com/posts/rand-paul-warns-that-trudeaus-tyrannical-emergencies-act-can-be-implemented-in-u-s/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Never forget what they did at Waco - https://conservativebase.com/clintons-and-bidens-massacre-wacos-branch-davidian-slaughter-a-preview-of-todays-evil-politicians/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Attn cops, they'll get rid of you too - https://preterhuman.net/docs/COINCIDENCE_OR_THE_KISS_OF_DEATH?ref_src=aimlessnews
FBI is completely gone - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/fbi-knowingly-ignored-massive-evidence-democrat-party-ballot-trafficking-operations-every-major-battleground-state-now-dare-tweet-election-integrity/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - dog has other plans - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/oh-no-356/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Whatfinger News funnies - clicker doesn't work - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/savage-74/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - FREEDOM CONVOY ANTHEM -LOZA ALEXANDER - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68s43Zr15to
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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