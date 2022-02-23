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WEF Runs The World, Chanada Madness Coming To US, Climate Nonsense Ramping Up & Don't Forget Waco
Aimless News
Aimless News
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181 views • February 23, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA

The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/

Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/

$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief

Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate

The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf


Sources used in video:

WEF now runs the world - https://brownstone.org/articles/the-next-step-for-the-world-economic-forum/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here is what they have planned for you - https://rightsfreedoms.wordpress.com/2021/11/28/welcome-to-2030-i-own-nothing-have-no-privacy-and-life-has-never-been-better/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Get ready to be beat over the head with climate change - https://uncoverdc.com/2022/02/21/ap-announces-8-billion-grant-to-fund-climate-change-reporting/?ref_src=aimlessnews

How to figure your ESG score - https://www.theorganicprepper.com/esg-score/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Beware the Karens who support all this - https://thepostmillennial.com/democrats-overwhelmingly-approve-of-trudeaus-crackdown-on-freedom-protestors-freezing-of-bank-accounts-poll?ref_src=aimlessnews

Black face Adolf bought and owns the media - https://westernstandardonline.com/2020/10/how-trudeau-bought-the-media/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Trudeau threatens Youtuber, makes him remove videos - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/holy-censorship-trudeau-govt-orders-freedom-convoy-youtuber-to-delete-hundreds-of-videos-immediately/?ref_src=aimlessnews

US can use the same powers Chanada did - https://www.infowars.com/posts/rand-paul-warns-that-trudeaus-tyrannical-emergencies-act-can-be-implemented-in-u-s/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Never forget what they did at Waco - https://conservativebase.com/clintons-and-bidens-massacre-wacos-branch-davidian-slaughter-a-preview-of-todays-evil-politicians/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Attn cops, they'll get rid of you too - https://preterhuman.net/docs/COINCIDENCE_OR_THE_KISS_OF_DEATH?ref_src=aimlessnews

FBI is completely gone - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/fbi-knowingly-ignored-massive-evidence-democrat-party-ballot-trafficking-operations-every-major-battleground-state-now-dare-tweet-election-integrity/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Whatfinger News funnies - dog has other plans - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/oh-no-356/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Whatfinger News funnies - clicker doesn't work - https://entertainme.whatfinger.com/savage-74/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Song - FREEDOM CONVOY ANTHEM -LOZA ALEXANDER - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68s43Zr15to


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The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.

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