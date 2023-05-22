WE ARE READY RALLY - Coolangatta/Tweed Heads, Australia. 20 May 2023 - Luke Hart

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At the We Are Ready Rally in Coolangatta - Tweed Heads, Australia. 20th May, 2023.
On the imaginary line between the two imaginary, corrupt and illegitimate states of Queensland and New South Wales.
Luke Hart from Bike Ride for Freedom and Aus Exits The WHO addresses the crowd. Luke is very active in the Freedom Movement in the region, and is the Founder of the Qld Convoy Community. He sits firmly in the asset column of Freedom of Choice and Libertarianism.
Up Next...Paul Seils to bring us home.
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
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