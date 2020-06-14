Israel Directly Helping Muslims And Africans Invade Europe

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Israel pushes immigration onto the West whilst not taking any non-Jewish immigrants them selves, all the while backing terrorists group like Al Quaeda/ISIS/Al Nusra, which cause the refugee problem in the first place.
More Info :
https://sovereignwales.com/2016/09/20/the-genocidal-kalergi-plan-to-destroy-the-indigenous-nations-and-peoples-of-europe/ The genocidal Kalergi plan to destroy the indigenous nations and peoples of Europe
https://rense.com/general75/imm.htm Jewish Organizations Behind
Illegal Immigration Catastrophe
http://www.renegadetribune.com/jewish-role-refugee-crisis/ The Jewish Role in the Refugee Crisis