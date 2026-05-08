Putin refused any further negotiations with Ukraine and gave the order to put ORESHNIK on full ALERT

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Ukrainian General Staff announced that Russia had closed the airspace in the Kapustin Yar test site area and brought the Oreshnik ballistic missile to full combat readiness. It is reported that Putin personally ordered the Russian military to strike Kiev by Oreshnik if Ukraine tries to violate the declared truce in honor of Victory Day. ............................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
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