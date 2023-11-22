Create New Account
Show 149.
OregonStatewideJuralAssembly
Local Portland cable access show started to return Oregon to a Constitutional republican form of government. Assemble per the constitution, create a civilian court of record and assemble a Grand Jury for the return of a Constitutional republican form of government.


[email protected]

facebook.com/OregonSJA/

orsja.org

amendmentconstitutiongrand jurycourtoregonremedyassemblymartial lawplanarticletrue billassemblerebuttalstatewidejuralacquiescenceoregon statewide jural assemblycivilian court on oregoncivilian courtex parte milliganarticle iii amendment vii courtverdict without appealron vroomanosjaorsja org

