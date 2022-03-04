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Words From The Lord: “The Wise Will Shine Like The Stars!” - Words On War Activity - Another Cool Observation In I Pet Goat 2!! - "Everything Starts In Kiev, Ukraine"!! - The Jesus name Conspiracy
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193 views • March 04, 2022
My Daughter’s 2 visions on 2/28/22 “The Wise Will Shine Like The Stars!” ✨🪔🌅
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUvSJS9TITA
Pearl Kolleri - A Few Revelations For Mid-March
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVVWi344q6LesH4bPkE72fQ/community?lb=Ugkxe5evkjeZI5BD9lW7mlnaktXSHrM1Uocf
Serious Word-Pease read Below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdhXmKAHxrM
SERIOUS HOUR- SUBVERSION:POLITICAL SHIFTS OF POWER! COME OUT OF THE WORLD! see Description box
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41LPhX41RIE
Update/ USA delegation to Taiwan 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwqFxFQZSjc
I, Pet Goat II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n_xCI-peq0&;t=3s
PERFORMING MONKEYS FOR THE NWO BREAD AND CIRCUS SHOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huhnJ5sIoc8
Poseidon Adventure? 🍄 ☁️ "WEAPONS OF INDIGNATION."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQWUiZukg5w
La La land freak show, strictly entertainment purposes only and coincidences beyond coincidences 🤔🤡
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QivSoXp-pLk
The "JESUS NAME" Conspiracy | Short Film (2018 4k)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwhSFVhh9ZM
Urgent Message "EVERYTHING STARTS IN KYIV, UKRAINE" Daniel 12:1 Michael stands up for "Gifts of God"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNj88vPNsbs
____________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUvSJS9TITA
Pearl Kolleri - A Few Revelations For Mid-March
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVVWi344q6LesH4bPkE72fQ/community?lb=Ugkxe5evkjeZI5BD9lW7mlnaktXSHrM1Uocf
Serious Word-Pease read Below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DdhXmKAHxrM
SERIOUS HOUR- SUBVERSION:POLITICAL SHIFTS OF POWER! COME OUT OF THE WORLD! see Description box
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41LPhX41RIE
Update/ USA delegation to Taiwan 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kwqFxFQZSjc
I, Pet Goat II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6n_xCI-peq0&;t=3s
PERFORMING MONKEYS FOR THE NWO BREAD AND CIRCUS SHOW
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huhnJ5sIoc8
Poseidon Adventure? 🍄 ☁️ "WEAPONS OF INDIGNATION."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQWUiZukg5w
La La land freak show, strictly entertainment purposes only and coincidences beyond coincidences 🤔🤡
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QivSoXp-pLk
The "JESUS NAME" Conspiracy | Short Film (2018 4k)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fwhSFVhh9ZM
Urgent Message "EVERYTHING STARTS IN KYIV, UKRAINE" Daniel 12:1 Michael stands up for "Gifts of God"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNj88vPNsbs
____________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
(FOR PAYPAL BELOW: Just copy n paste the entire paypal link, it doesnt seem to want to work on here - but it does work if you copy n paste the whole thing - thanks guys!!)
PAY PAL LINK: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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