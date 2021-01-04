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3/20/18 DEPLOYING 5G: The Elite’s Weapon of Mass Genocide. #TREASON #HHG
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23 views • January 04, 2021
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3/20/18 5G is a weapons system, not a communication system. It is not the next step up from 4G, but instead, is an entirely different milliwave technology that will have devastating effects on humanity. Which is the point. This is the continued assault on humanity by the elite technofascist globalist cabal, who are attempting full-spectrum domination of the human sphere. 5G will allow you to be surveilled, tracked and monitored in real time, in your home, while simultaneously cooking you from the inside out.
The blog with links and videos:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/deploying-5g-the-elite-s-quiet-weapon-of-mass-genocide-is-now-live-treason-hhs
We need a whitehouse.gov petition immediately to stop 5G. Can YOU be the one to create the petition?
To sign the petition to disband the Senior Executive Service:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/eliminate-senior-executive-service-group-8156-appointed-bureaucrats-are-unaccountable-and-highly-paid
Thanks to every single person supporting YAFTV!! Your great comments, amazing intelligence and generous donations keep this channel thriving and I am so grateful! YOU ARE FREE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
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3/20/18 5G is a weapons system, not a communication system. It is not the next step up from 4G, but instead, is an entirely different milliwave technology that will have devastating effects on humanity. Which is the point. This is the continued assault on humanity by the elite technofascist globalist cabal, who are attempting full-spectrum domination of the human sphere. 5G will allow you to be surveilled, tracked and monitored in real time, in your home, while simultaneously cooking you from the inside out.
The blog with links and videos:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/deploying-5g-the-elite-s-quiet-weapon-of-mass-genocide-is-now-live-treason-hhs
We need a whitehouse.gov petition immediately to stop 5G. Can YOU be the one to create the petition?
To sign the petition to disband the Senior Executive Service:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/eliminate-senior-executive-service-group-8156-appointed-bureaucrats-are-unaccountable-and-highly-paid
Thanks to every single person supporting YAFTV!! Your great comments, amazing intelligence and generous donations keep this channel thriving and I am so grateful! YOU ARE FREE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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