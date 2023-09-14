MASKS ARE COMING BACK - LOCKDOWNS ARE COMING BACK - DISTRACTIONS ARE EVERYWHERE - KEVIN J JOHNSTON

Chris Sky and Kevin J. Johnston talk about:Masks Are Coming Back
Lockdowns Are Coming Back
Distractions Are Everywhere
When the lockdowns return, JUST SAY NO!
www.FreedomReport.ca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.