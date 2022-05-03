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THE PROOF IS IN THE PUDDING!
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51 views • May 03, 2022
The REEL TRUTH behind 2 Thessalonians 3:10. If you grasp what this verse is saying, you have grasped the true meaning of church.
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
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