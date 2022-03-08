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Ep. 659 – F-Bomb Dropped Several Times By School Board Member Before Man Ever Speaks
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60 views • March 08, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in a suburb of Chicago, where a school board meeting took an unexpected turn when an area resident walked up to the podium to talk and was cursed out by one of the board members for simply taking his mask off to speak.
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