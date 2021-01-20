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QR CODE INVENTOR CLAIMS 65 COUNTRIES PARTICIPATED IN 2020 ELECTION FRAUD
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567 views • January 20, 2021
Evidence of Widespread Election Fraud
https://banned.video/watch?id=6006721063f7544b72dc9774
BNN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqXpLYuVGcEB/
https://banned.video/watch?id=6006721063f7544b72dc9774
BNN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FqXpLYuVGcEB/
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