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Luke 21:11 There will be great earthquakes, famines, and pestilences in various places, along with fearful sights and great signs from heaven.
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90 views • May 25, 2021
Rural Australia has taken a battering over the last few years, with drought, fires and floods - and many farms in New South Wales are now having to deal with a plague of mice.
These three farmers spoke about living through the worst mouse infestation they’ve ever seen.
These three farmers spoke about living through the worst mouse infestation they’ve ever seen.
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