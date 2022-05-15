Zelensky meets US Sen. Mitch McConnell in Kyiv

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May 14, 2022 Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Saturday led a delegation of Republican lawmakers to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Video shared by Zelensky shows him greeting the GOP delegation on a street in Kyiv, which remains firmly in Ukrainian control nearly two months after Russia launched its invasion of the country.
The video showed McConnell, who represents the state of Kentucky, and senators Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas greeting Zelensky.
Mitch McConnell leads GOP delegation to Kyiv and meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - as he calls on Senate to pass $40B assistance package
McConnell and three other GOP senators paid a surprise visit to Kyiv Saturday
Video shows Zelensky welcoming delegation on street of the capital city
Ukrainian president called visit 'a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine'
McConnell said this week that the Senate should immediately pass $40B aid bill