⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(17 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation on the front line, and hit manpower and hardware of AFU 41st, 60th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terni (Donets People's Republic).

Up to 90 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, two armoured personnel carriers, and three pick-up trucks were eliminated.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, two D-20 howitzers, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one D-30 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units captured more favourable lines and positions, and launched strikes at manpower and hardware of AFU 60th, 63rd mechanised brigades and the 125th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Yampolovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

More than 315 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, and one Giatsint-S anti-tank gun were neutralised.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces improved situation on the front line, as well as hit inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 24th, 42nd mechanised, 5th assault, 81st airmobile, 79th air assault brigades near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, and Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, four attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 79th air assault, 24th mechanised brigades were repelled near Georgiyevka, Leninskoye, and Novgorodskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 360 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, 12 motor vehicles, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation, and launched strikes at units of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and the 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Vodyanoye and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses amounted to up to 170 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of AFU 65th mechanised, 121st, 126th territorial defence brigades were hit near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Zolotaya Balka, Zmiyevka (Kherson region). The enemy lost up to 40 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces eliminated aircraft on the airfields, temporary deployment areas of foreign mercenaries and Special Operations Forces, and engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 110 areas during the day.

Air defence systems have intercepted seven HIMARS MLRS projectiles, three HARM anti-radiation missiles, three JDAM guided bombs, as well as three S-200 anti-aircraft guided missiles converted to hit ground targets.

In addition, 47 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Kremennaya, Zolotaryovka, Karmazinkovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Shevchenko (Donetsk People's Republic), and Rabotino and Novoukrainskoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 571 airplanes and 266 helicopters, 12,618 unmanned aerial vehicles, 469 air defence missile systems, 15,076 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,222 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 8,074 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,782 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.