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Katie Hopkins Mexican PCR Entrepreneurs
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61 views • March 13, 2021
https://youtu.be/WQmi_0p5HNs
Katie Hopkins on her travels around Mexico, establishes just what people think of the PCR Testing for Covid. It is known to be not fit for purpose, Portugal have banned using it, the UK Government have said there are an extraordinary high level of false positives but they are still relying on it for everyday things to steel our freedom. You still need it to travel out of the country and Katie herself in her earlier vlog said she was charged £180 and absolute rip off. At lease she found some commonsesne in Mexico.
The Katie's Arms LIVE! 8pm on insta: _katie_hopkins_
https://youtu.be/7T7bLQTJB0Y
Katie Hopkins on her travels around Mexico, establishes just what people think of the PCR Testing for Covid. It is known to be not fit for purpose, Portugal have banned using it, the UK Government have said there are an extraordinary high level of false positives but they are still relying on it for everyday things to steel our freedom. You still need it to travel out of the country and Katie herself in her earlier vlog said she was charged £180 and absolute rip off. At lease she found some commonsesne in Mexico.
The Katie's Arms LIVE! 8pm on insta: _katie_hopkins_
https://youtu.be/7T7bLQTJB0Y
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