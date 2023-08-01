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New York Times ATTACKS Reporter Simon Ateba: White House & MSM Declare War On REAL Journalism
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
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114 views • August 01, 2023

The New York Times has just rolled out a big hit piece against friend of the show Simon Ateba.
Simon Ateba, the White House correspondent for Today News Africa, is back with Stew to talk about the dishonest attacks from the New York Times.
Simon was just booted out of the White House Correspondents Association for doing his job and picking too many fights with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
The New York Times hitpiece basically says that Simon constantly raises a ruckus in the White House press room, then goes on shows like Tucker Carlson or this one to raise his profile so that he can compete with major outlets.
To go along with this hitpiece, the Biden Administration has sent him a two-page letter basically demanding that he shut up.
This is after Jean-Pierre went a whole four months without calling on Simon, hoping that they could push him away through the silent treatment.
The White House is coming after Simon Ateba because he is doing his job.
The media is supposed to speak truth to power and expose corruption.
Sadly, most journalists just parrot CIA backed government propaganda.
The Biden White House does not want honest and serious questions from the Press.
If you ask probing questions they will have the reporters removed from the briefing room.
The New York Times likely wrote this hit piece after working in direct contact with the Biden administration.
Make sure you follow Simon Ateba on Twitter at https://twitter.com/simonateba

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Mirrored - Stew Peters Network

Keywords
white housecensorshipnew york timeshit piecesilencestew peterskarine jean-pierresimon ateba
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