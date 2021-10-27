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INSURRECTION: Jan 6 Footage They Do NOT Want You to See
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73 views • October 27, 2021
Stew Peters interviews David Sumrall, who has documented the January 6 events for all to see on StopHate.com -- The "Righting History" Documentary is all the evidence anyone needs to prove what REALLY happened on January 6, 2021. The media has completely IGNORED the truth, and your so-called "elected representatives" have LIED TO YOU.
RELATED LINKS:
https://stophate.com/J6
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
https://www.steponsocks.com/
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vo7xr5-insurrection-the-jan-6-footage-pelosi-does-not-want-you-to-see.html
RELATED LINKS:
https://stophate.com/J6
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
https://www.steponsocks.com/
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vo7xr5-insurrection-the-jan-6-footage-pelosi-does-not-want-you-to-see.html
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