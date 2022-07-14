Questions Of Potential January 6 Witness Intimidation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Jan. 6th hearing witness, who Rep. Liz Cheney says Trump tried to contact, is a member of the White House support staff. It comes as Steve Bannon makes a second run at getting his Monday trial on contempt of Congress charges pushed back. Plus, Sen. Lindsey Graham asks a federal court to block his subpoena in Georgia, where they’re investigating possible interference in the 2020 election.