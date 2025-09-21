BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Not an inch of our land will be negotiated or compromised with anyone" - Fitrat, Chief of Staff of AAF, says about Bagram Air Base
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1319 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 20 hours ago

“Not an inch of our land will be negotiated or compromised with anyone.”

— Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of Staff of the Afghan Armed Forces

Adding: 

Comrade Daddy strikes again!

Trump's post, on 20th: If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!! President DJT

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115238745589536576

✈️ Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan’s strategic hub, was built in the 1950s by the Soviet Union during the Cold War, with initial U.S. (private) funding for Afghan infrastructure. Soviet engineers laid down the dual runways.

🔧 1976: Major upgrade with concrete runways.

🇷🇺 1979–1989: Soviet base for MiG jets during the Afghan War.

🇺🇸 2001–2021: U.S. expanded it ($200M+), housing 26,000+ troops.

Since 2021 under Afghan/Taliban control.

🐻Cold War vibes: Soviets built & owned it, America occupied it, Daddy wants it.

Adding: Taliban Rejects Trump’s Demand to Hand Bagram Back to the U.S.

Afghanistan’s top military commander, Fasihuddin Fitrat, dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s call to return Bagram air base to U.S. control, warning that any aggression will face the “strongest” response. Speaking on state TV in Kabul, he said Afghanistan is “fully independent” and “not dependent on any foreign power,” adding, “We do not fear any bully or aggressor.”

Trump posted on Truth Social that “BAD THINGS” await Afghanistan if it refuses, after saying at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer that Washington is seeking to reclaim the base.

from DDGeopolitics

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy