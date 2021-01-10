Who really is Jake Angeli?

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Jake Angeli, who wore fur hat and horns as mob raided U.S. Capitol, arrested and charged:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/01/09/jake-angeli-qanon-man-fur-hat-horns-capitol-riot-arrested/6609039002/
Video Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MPRJlf4UyHw
The QAnon Anonymous Podcast