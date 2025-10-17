#Holiness #EndTimes #AreYouReady #Evangelism #GerryBessent #encouragement #eternallife #Heaven #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether





Holiness grows within us as our relationship with God grows. We become ever more sanctified and willing to conform to how God wants us to be, dying to sin and living for righteousness. Gerry Bessent takes to the Chartridge Pulpit for the last time before his retirement. He leaves us with a passionate plea to get ready for Heaven. Gerry includes his personal testimony and describes how the Holy Spirit works in us to will and to act according to God's purposes. We are new creations set apart for God's service. Are you ready?





Recorded on Sunday, 12th October 2025.





