Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Built Up Military - Donald Trump is Stupid
channel image
Real Free News
58 Subscribers
91 views
Published a day ago

Donald Trump thinks it's good news that he built up the military... Yeah and then you handed that built up military over to prez poopy pants and his gang of globalist wannabes who are using that built up military to start WW3 because Donald Chump is Stupid! https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #trump #donaldtrump #military #builtup #poopypants #ww3 #war #trumpisstupid #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #stupid #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser

Keywords
trumpstupidloser

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket